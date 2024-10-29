ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ESAB from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. ESAB has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

