Jito One Day Volume Reaches $84.74 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $288.20 million and approximately $84.74 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,222,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.46613549 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $99,003,210.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

