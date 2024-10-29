Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $622.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.79 and a 52 week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

