Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 1,189,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

