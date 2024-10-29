Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $845.50 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00004397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $845.50 million and approximately $117.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,938.06 or 0.98715839 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,593.31 or 0.98242766 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,850,026 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
