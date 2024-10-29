GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.79. 2,336,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,912,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.