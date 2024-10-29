Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $533.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.73 and a 200-day moving average of $501.36. The company has a market cap of $483.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

