Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

