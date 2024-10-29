Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of URI traded down $10.15 on Tuesday, hitting $814.50. 140,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $774.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.44 and a 1 year high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

