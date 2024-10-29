Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,247,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.57. 20,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

