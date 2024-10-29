Scroll Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. Scroll has a total market cap of $148.49 million and $83.75 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.78502393 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $78,857,937.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

