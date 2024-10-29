Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Report on BWFG

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.