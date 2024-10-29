Ethena USDe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.23 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $61.23 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,688,654,759 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,687,151,942.1376395. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00021227 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $41,007,456.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

