TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $143.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 520,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TKO Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

