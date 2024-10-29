Lake Street Capital Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $2.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.