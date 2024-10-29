Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,112 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the typical volume of 2,749 put options.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.19. 838,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

