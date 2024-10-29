Andina Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.4% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $282,645,000.

Shares of BUFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 25,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

