Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,925,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,146. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
