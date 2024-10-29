Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,925,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,146. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

