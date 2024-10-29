Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 25,927 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 609,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.