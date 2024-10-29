Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,336 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.6% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $555.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

