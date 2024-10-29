Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.