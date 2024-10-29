Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 310,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476,418. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.