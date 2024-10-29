PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 346,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,577. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,849.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,415 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
