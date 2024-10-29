Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

