Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of C$121.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of GTE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.36 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

