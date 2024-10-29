L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $248.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,305. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.30 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 454,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

