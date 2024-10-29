Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Life Time Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 1,214,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,849. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LTH

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

