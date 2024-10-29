Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $19.17. 239,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,963 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

