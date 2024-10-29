Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 50,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

