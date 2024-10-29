Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $607,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

