Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
