China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,564 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

VRTX opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.37 and its 200-day moving average is $463.27. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

