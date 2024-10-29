Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 194 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.73 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

