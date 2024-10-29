Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lessened by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,884,000 after acquiring an additional 562,213 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 330,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

