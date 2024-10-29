Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Nelnet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 3.26% of Nelnet worth $133,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.32. 838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $116.13.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

