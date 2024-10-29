SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,421. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.