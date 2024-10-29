Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,495 shares of company stock worth $3,187,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.