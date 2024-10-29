Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 1,117 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. 43,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

