Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $284.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

