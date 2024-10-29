abrdn plc Sells 4,178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $107,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

