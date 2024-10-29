Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises 1.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Balchem worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $169.18. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $113.90 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.