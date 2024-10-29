Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $98.43

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

