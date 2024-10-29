Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.