Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($39.01).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.50) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,400 ($31.12) in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,532.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,592.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
