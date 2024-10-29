Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Kinaxis stock opened at C$156.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$132.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
