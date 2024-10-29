Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$156.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$132.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Insider Activity

In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

