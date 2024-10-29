The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,826 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $518,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

