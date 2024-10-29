Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.26. 10,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,372. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.