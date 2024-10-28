TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.02. The company had a trading volume of 281,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,226. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $258.98 and a 12-month high of $386.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

