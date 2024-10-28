Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises 5.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 20,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $347.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.