Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.05. 167,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,218. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,649. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

